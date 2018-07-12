Suspect still at large after man found shot to death at Tweety’s Diamond Inn in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a motel in the Willowbend area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

James Stewart, 42, was pronounced dead at the Tweety’s Diamond Inn on S. Main Street after police arrived at 2:50 p.m. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman.

Surveillance video shows a possible suspect described as a man in his mid 20s with a skinny build and medium-length hair. He was wearing a green multi-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.