Suspects targeting man in parking lot shoot multiple rounds through fence in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Antoine around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a suspect drove up and stuck a gun through the metal fence surrounding the apartment complex and opened fire. A man sitting in the apartment parking lot in his El Camino was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to Cy-fair hospital in stable condition.

HPD said they believe the man was targeted by the suspects.