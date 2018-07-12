Unbearable! Build-A-Bear shuts down lines amid ‘Pay Your Age’ day chaos

HOUSTON — Build-A-Bear Workshop said they are turning down additional customers at their United States and Canada stores as crowds swarmed their stores for ‘Pay Your Age’ day.

The company said via a Facebook post that “due to crowds and safety concerns…we have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

Malls across the country welcomed hundreds — in some locations even thousands — of customers as parents and children waited for several hours to cash in on the unprecedented deal. The company said earlier this week that for one day only the age of a guest will determine how much their furry friend will cost.

“The bears are pretty expensive when you first get them, but today I’m getting for 5, 6, 7 and 8 dollars— you just can’t beat those prices,” Houston customer Andre Woods said. “Yeah, [my wallet] feels pretty good. Like I said, usually these bears are pricey, but today they’re pretty good.”

Memorial City Mall shopper Claudia Alvaerenga stood in the checkout line with at least three stuffed animals, each of which she would only be charged $1 for.

The BBC, in England, is reporting similar scenes.

Build-A-Bear issued the following statement regarding the event: