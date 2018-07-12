× Mayor Turner announces support for joint MLK Day Parade

HOUSTON— Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday, which one of the two MLK Jr. Day parades he will support as the city’s official parade beginning in January 2019.

This year’s parade theme will be “It Takes A Village” in hopes of emphasizing the diversity in the city of Houston.

“We have constructed a working framework for the unification of the MLK parades in Houston. Our organization’s legal team are presently looking into whether government has any role other than support for any expressive activity (first amendment u.s. constitution), and the validity and authenticity of the supposedly licensing agreement that is in possession of the other parade,” said Mayor Turner.