Woman ejected, man injured in Humble area crash; alcohol a possible factor, officers say

HUMBLE, Texas— The Humble Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people injured in north Houston Thursday.

Officers responded to a car accident on McKay Road at Walker Lee around 1:30 a.m.

According to officers, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was driving along McKay Road when he took the curve too fast and went onto the grass, over the curb and crashed into a ditch.

The driver was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight. He is in serious, but stable condition.

The female passenger was ejected and rushed to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

HPD believes alcohol is a factor, but cannot confirm until blood is drawn from the hospital to verify.