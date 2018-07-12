Woman fatally shot outside senior living facility by allegedly abusive ex-husband in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A local woman was shot to death and her husband was arrested Thursday morning after the couple got into an argument that turned violent on the Seven Acres Jewish Care Services campus in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department responded to shots fired outside the Medallion Jewish Assisted Living Residence building in the 6200 block of Braeswood Boulevard about 7:05 a.m.

Homicide detectives said the victim’s husband was waiting for her in the parking lot when she arrived at the center for a private contract job requested by a resident. The couple got into a confrontation and the woman was later found lying injured on the ground.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital before police arrived. She was later pronounced dead.

“Our investigation led us to determine it was domestic violence related,” HPD Capt. Belinda Null said. “We later found out that she had recently left her husband, which is always a very vulnerable time for domestic violence victims.”

Officers said the husband later turned himself into police. His vehicle was also confiscated.

The time frame between the separation and the shooting have not been confirmed, detectives said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.