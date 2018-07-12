Woman suffering from mental illness reported missing in Rice Military area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman reported to have mental illness after her mysterious disappearance from the Rice Military area nearly two weeks ago.

Annette “Net” Simmons, 32, was last seen in the 5000 block of Parker Street on June 29.

Simmons is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the HPD Missing Person’s Divison directly at 832-394-1840.