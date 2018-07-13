A ‘super’ time: Marvel Universe Live! invades NRG Stadium

HOUSTON — Marvel fans, get ready for the time of your life at the NRG Stadium for Marvel Universe Live!

Marvel fans will be able to witness action-packed performances from Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor and more, as they unite in a race against time to defeat evil villains in an epic quest to defend the universe.

CW39’s Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe, or “Super Anchor Girl”, would like to get in on the action and help our superheroes, but she must complete everything on the “superhero checklist”.

First, Super Anchor Girl must learn some cool moves to fight off the evil villains. Houstonian Ashley Olivier is the right person to help her complete the mission.

Second, every superhero must have the perfect, signature costume. Wardrobe stylist Rebecca Williams has an awesome,stylish outfit for Super Anchor Girl.

Finally, its time for Super Anchor Girl to learn from the best on how to take down the bad guys.

For more information on Marvel Universe Live!, visit marveluniverselive.com.