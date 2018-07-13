Brittany Leigh Burfield still missing after disappearing from Sugar Land area 3 weeks ago

HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch volunteers and Houston homicide detectives continued their search Friday for Brittany Leigh Burfieled after the Sugar Land resident disappeared nearly three weeks ago.

Equusearch met with volunteers, those searching on foot and on ATVs, at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in the early morning.

Burfield left her mom’s house in Sugar Land at 2 p.m. on June 25. Her abandoned car was found five days later. According to her older sister, disappearing is unlike Brittany. This is not a vanishing act.

Her one rather unique characteristic is a 2 inch tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck. Other helpful details: She's 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know anything that can help, pick up the phone and call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1818 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.