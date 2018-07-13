Charlie Morton gets All-Star call, while fellow Astros pitch in at youth academy camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Astros will be well represented at Tuesday's All-Star Game, especially with the addition of Charlie Morton to the American League squad on Friday. The Houston pitcher is the sixth Astro to make the All-Star team.

The Astros would like to head into the break with a set of wins against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. In the community, the 'Stros were already racking up wins early on Friday morning.

Jose Altuve, Chris Devenski and Tony Kemp visited the summer camp conducted at the Astros Youth Academy. The players jumped in on a few scrimmage games, throwing for the kids and even fielding baseballs. The free, five week camp wrapped up on Friday. The Astros Foundation Literacy Bus also handed out age-appropriate books to the campers.

The kids at Astros Youth Academy don’t just learn skills on field, but get free books for home #Astros @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/h8pEideQqE — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) July 13, 2018

At the same time as the camp, Astros mascot Orbit took 30 local students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston on a back-to-school shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors. The children were given $100 gift cards to shop for apparel, footwear, backpacks and more to kick off the new school year.