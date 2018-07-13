× Deputies: 2 arrested after chasing woman from gas station to home, attempting to hit her with bat

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested Wednesday after they confronted a woman at a gas station, then chased her with a bat in an attempted assault, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

According to deputies, a woman was at a gas station when Whitney Burrage and David Johnson approached her and a verbal argument ensued. The woman fled the location in her vehicle and both suspects chased her into her neighborhood in the 19600 block of Firesign Drive. Once the woman arrived home and exited her vehicle, Burrage attempted to assault her with a bat.

Burrage and Johnson were still on the property when deputies arrived to the scene. Both were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Burrage, 18, was charged with terroristic threat and her bond set at $5,000. Johnson, 21, was charged with criminal trespass with a bond set at $1,000.