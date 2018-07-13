Flix Fix: Skyscraper, Sorry to Bother You, Leave No Trace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson returns in his second action flick of the year Skyscraper. How long can the highest paid actor continue delivering predictable thrills and repetitive outcomes before audiences get bored. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews all the new releases this weekend, including woke flick Sorry to Bother You, that promises to be one of the most bizarre experiences of the year. Finally, indie drama Leave No Trace stars Ben Foster and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie, but is this homeless drama about PTSD really worthy of it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes? Your weekly run down of what to see and what to skip on Flix Fix.