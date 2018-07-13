HCSO: Man shot several times during shootout in northeast Houston apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Deputies are searching for several suspects in connection to a shootout in northeast Houston Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s Aggravated Assault units responded to a shooting call at the Palms at Cypress Station located at 990 Cypress Station Dr, around 9 p.m.

According to deputies, a group of men got into an argument in the apartment parking lot and started shooting at each other. One man was shot several times in the arm, leg, and abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

He is expected to survive, deputies said.