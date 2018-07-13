Houston Happenings: Get ready for a “doggone” great weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Harlem Globetrotters

Watch the famous Harlem Globetrotters put on the best family show you’ll see all summer.

Harlem Globetrotters' "Amazing Feats of Basketball" show will stop in Houston on Sunday, July 15 at 3 p.m. at the Berry Center.

Witness all the tricks, rim rattling dunks and quick moves that will keep you on your feet.

Tickets for the event start at $12.95.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Dog Days Of Summer

It’s summer! I hope you are having some doggone fun because I know our furry friends are!

Visit the Children's Museum of Houston for the Dog Days of Summer on Saturday, July 14 at 9 a.m. where you can learn how to keep your furry friends happy and healthy, see some awesome tricks and catch a sneak peek of the World Series Dog Show.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks Fridays At Minute Maid Park

Every Friday night enjoy Big and Bright Friday Nights at Minute Maid Park.

On Friday, July 13, come early to Minute Maid Park for a Pregame Happy Hour -- games, food and music -- before the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m.

After the game, stick around to check out the best fireworks show in Houston.

For more information, click here.