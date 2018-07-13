How to be #SantaFeStrong all weekend long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — There are two ways to contribute and help Santa Fe victims over the weekend.

On Saturday, jewelry designer Kendra Scott is hosting a "Kendra Gives Back" party at Baybrook Mall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kendra Scott is offering a custom-designed "Santa Fe Strong" necklace in gold or silver for $60. Thirty percent of all sales will go to the victims and their families. The company's goal is to raise $9,000.

On Sunday, Santa Fe High School's Class of 2008 is hosting a benefit concert at the Galveston County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It's free to attend and barbecue plates will sold for $10 each. All proceeds will go to the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.