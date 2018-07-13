× NFL cornerback ‘Pacman’ Jones knocks out employee during fight at airport

CNN— Police say former Cincinnati Bengal’s star Adam “Pacman” Jones got into a fight at Atlanta’s airport Tuesday night.

According to police, Frank Ragin — who works for a contractor that does maintenance at the airport — made a gesture toward Jones.

Jones then confronted him about it, and the two began to argue.

Ragin then punched Jones, cutting his face, then Jones defended himself, and Ragin was knocked to the ground.

Police say Ragin also hit a woman traveling with Jones, hurting her hand.

Ragin was determined to be the aggressor and was arrested and is charged with two counts of battery.

Jones and his companion declined medical treatment.

Ragin’s company says he’s been suspended pending the results of the police investigation and an internal review.