Police find source of Novichok nerve agent that killed British woman

(CNN) — A bottle discovered in the home of Novichok victim Charlie Rowley has been identified as the source of the nerve agent that killed his partner, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

It is not clear yet where Rowley found the bottle, or if it is the same batch of nerve agent that poisoned Russian citizens Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Earlier this week police opened a murder investigation after Rowley’s partner, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died from exposure to the Soviet-era poison.

Sturgess and Rowley fell ill in the town of Amesbury in Wiltshire, about eight miles north of Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned. Yulia Skripal was discharged from the hospital in April and her father was released a few weeks later.