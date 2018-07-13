District Attorney Kim Ogg announce ‘Make It Right’ to resolve warrants and pending cases at no costs for non-violent offenses

HOUSTON— Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the Make It Right program Friday at a press conference in downtown Houston.

The Make It Right program is designed to help members of our community with low-level nonviolent misdemeanor offenses “make things right” by getting outstanding warrants removed and pending cases resolved with no immediate financial cost and no risk of arrest.

“We felt like at a time when government is gridlocked across the country that Houston could do it better and we could help individuals charged with the lowest level crimes make it right with law enforcement and open back up their opportunities to get back into the workforce or stay in the workforce,” said Ogg.

Anyone who has a ticket, an open warrant or any other Low-level offense in precinct three, can come out Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. to Northshore High School and meet with lawyers, prosecutors and people from the public defender’s office. Workforce Solutions and the Chambers of Commerce will also host a job fair during the program to help those who have fallen on hard times.

“We will have an array of prosecutors, defense lawyers and volunteer lawyers to help people not only make it right if they’ve got an open warrant for a low-level offense like possession of alcohol by minors or public intoxication for adults and minors. Other minor criminal offenses; criminal mischief, some trespassing, that kind of thing,” said Ogg.

If you have an outstanding warrant, do not let that deter you from coming out. There is an amnesty program that will be enforced and no one will be arrested, Ogg said.