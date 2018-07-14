× Congresswoman helps Houston residents ‘beat the heat’

HOUSTON — The heat is Houston during the Summer months can be brutal.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee hit the streets in the city helping residents in need of an air conditioner unit for their homes Saturday afternoon.

The Congresswoman thanked those who helped for their generosity for their contributions, and said “this is a program that is needed and that is saving lives.”

There was a plethora of people who volunteered their service today helping vulnerable residents of Houston “Beat the Heat.”