HPD: Robbery suspects lead police on lengthy chase in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police spot robbery suspects and they lead them on a lengthy chase early Saturday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., robbery suspects were driving on Synott Road. When police tried to pull them over they took off leading them on a chase through southwest Houston.

According to police, they used a “pit maneuver” which caused the suspect’s car to spin out of control.

Four men jumped out of the car and ran on foot. Police were able to catch three of them, however, the fourth man got away. He remains at large, officials said.

HPD said the car they were driving was stolen and it is believed they were involved in an aggravated robbery.

Police are investigating and searching the vehicle for weapons.

It is unknown what the exact charges they will be facing, according to police.