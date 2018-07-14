× HPD: Woman injured after falling out of truck and accidentally run over

HOUSTON — An altercation involving two people left a woman injured Saturday morning in north Houston.

Around 2 a.m., the Houston Police Police Department responded to a car crash involving a black truck that ran a stop light and crashed into a white car at the intersection of Airline and Loop 610.

According to police, a female passenger in the truck ended up falling out of the truck. HPD said, the driver of the truck then struck a pole and when he put the truck in reverse, he ran over the woman who’d fallen out.

Officials said she received several broken bones and a head wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no injuries reported for the driver of the white car.

The driver of the truck did flee the scene. Police said they’re questioning the victim to obtain information on the identity of that driver since he is wanted for a hit and run.

Police said they believe that truck should have a right headlight out.