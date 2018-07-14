Pearland donut shop gives some sweet help to Harvey victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas - The community bands together once again for Rosalia Nall, but this time with some sweet treats.

Pena's Donuts and Diner held a fundraiser Saturday donating a portion of all orders to helping fix the home of Rosalia which was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

Owner Raymond Pena, says he say her story on NewsFix and wanted to help.

Due to all the donations and help from the community, Rosalia says her house if finally becoming a home again after almost a year.