San Antonio school selling off named school memorabilia at auction

SAN ANTONIO - What's in a name?

Well money, at least that's the case for items from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio which are set to be auctioned off on Monday.

Last fall, the North East ISD Board of Trustees voted to rename LEE.... Legacy of Educational Excellence High School.

Workers inside a massive warehouse have had the tall task of cataloguing decades of Robert E. Lee High School's tangible memories.

Aubrey Chancellor, a North East ISD Communications officer, says, "It's a new process we're undertaking. We're really trying to do the best that we can."

Seven weeks from the start of the fall semester and the building still says Robert E. Lee High School. While the district tries to distance itself from that name, alumni are now upset with how they've handled some of the memorabilia.

For instance one rebel statue constructed then and donated by former students has alumni questioning why the district can't track down who built it.

Chancellor says, "Once the items are donated to the district, they become district property. We've had so many items donated over 50 years, it really wouldn't be feasible to look up names, posts, take people's words for it."

Take our word on this though, hundreds of items are scheduled to be auctioned off through a third-party website starting Monday, July 16.