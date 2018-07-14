× Suspect tries to run away from fatal accident on 610 exit ramp to 290

HOUSTON — A man was fatally wounded when his truck collided with another car on the 610 exit ramp to 290 Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a dark colored truck and a dark colored car collided when they were both on the exit ramp to the Northwest Freeway.

Witnesses said, the driver of the car was driving erratically in and out of traffic when he clipped the truck causing it to flip several times.

The victim was ejected from the truck and the driver of the car jumped off the ramp of the freeway to the area below.

According to witnesses, the suspect then ran to a nearby gas station. He was caught by Houston police because a witness saw him flee the area where he jumped. The suspect sustained minor injuries.

The ramp was closed to traffic while HPD conducted its investigation.