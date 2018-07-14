× Unknown shooter opens fire shooting hitting one person in leg in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man was shot in the leg by an unknown person in southwest Houston Saturday night

Houston police responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and it’s unknown what condition he is in.

HPD said they located shell casings at the scene and are speaking with witnesses.

According to officials, it’s not known if the shooting was gang related.