2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas — A small experimental plane carrying two people crashed near the La Porte airport Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the La Porte Police Department responded to a call in the 11000 block of North H Street.

When they arrived they found a small plane down near the La Porte Municipal airport.

The aircraft was on approach to the north side of the airport when it went down, according to officials.

Police said no buildings were damaged because of the crash, but two people inside the plane did not survive.

The crash is under investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety , the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).