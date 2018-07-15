Chess pieces falling from the sky in D.C., oh my!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating a bizarre incident in which they believe four suspects hurled giant chess pieces from an apartment building roof to the street 11 stories below.

The roof of the building features a giant chess board with 32 pieces. One resident estimates they weighed about 15 pounds each.

Resident Peter Likus said, "Just sounded like a loud explosion. The dog ran into the apartment. We thought it was a car accident. We came out and looked and this is what we found. And that`s when the chess pieces started flying off the roof."

Fortunately no one was hurt by the falling debris, but several cars were damaged.

Police are hoping they'll have the final move on the culprits so they can say "checkmate."