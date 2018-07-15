× HCSO: Deputy rear-ended by speeding driver in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy was rear-ended by a speeding driver early Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was traveling near the 400 block of Carby Road and Airline Drive when his cruiser was struck by another car.

The deputy said he looked in his rear view mirror when he noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to steer away it. That is when he was struck from behind. The impact caused the deputy to be temporarily trapped in his car.

The suspect lost control and ran into a ditch.

HCSO said the officer was able to see the suspect get out of his car and flee the scene. The officer eventually was able to crawl out of his cruiser.

According to officials, there was a joint effort between HSCO and Houston police. The two agencies set up a perimeter and used the K-9 unit.

The suspect was found in a ditch on Carby Road. He surrendered and was taken into custody.