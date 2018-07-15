HPD: Officer involved shooting leaves a man injured in NE Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man was shot by police after he robbed a gardener at gunpoint taking his wallet and cell phone early Sunday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said officers arrived to a call shortly after 8 a.m. to Duff Lane and Helmers Street in northeast Houston.

Witnesses alerted officers of the suspect’s whereabouts when they were filling out their report. The suspect then led officers on a foot chase, police said.

According to officials, the suspect was armed with a gun, so that's when one of the officers fired several rounds striking him.

HPD said the suspect ran to the back yard of a house where he collapsed, and then officers administered first aid.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As is standard policy, the officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative duty pending an investigation, police said.