HPD: Possible gang related drive-by shooting leaves three injured in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Three people were injured when someone opened fire on them in southeast Houston Saturday night.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call on Old Spanish Trail near Allegheny around 11 p.m.

Police said there were two men and one woman that were shot. One man was shot in the leg and the other in the chest. It is unknown about the injuries for the woman.

Investigators will be looking at evidence from surveillance tapes from businesses for any clues.