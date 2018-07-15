× Intoxicated driver hits pedestrian leaves the scene but pedestrian dies in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver in northwest Harris County early Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hit-and-run on the 15000 block West Road and Easton Commons Drive.

According to officials the driver hit the man and left the scene but returned approximately 20 minutes later and told officers that he was intoxicated.

It is unknown if the pedestrian had the right away, sheriff’s said.

HCSO said the driver is under investigation for failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.

If it is found that the driver ran a light and the victim was in the road legally, he could face charges of intoxication manslaughter, officers said.