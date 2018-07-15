Santa Fe High School class reunion turned benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas - What started off as a class reunion turned into a a full on benefit and festival on Sunday in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe alumni came together to host a benefit in place of their reunion. The benefit included games, vendors, live music and BBQ.

All of the process from this event are going to those affected by the tragedy that hit Santa Fe High School in March when a gunman opened fire on campus.

The event started off with just the class of 2008 but once word got around, other classes wanted to join in on the cause.