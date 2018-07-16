74-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from Magnolia Park area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 74-year-old reported missing from her home in the Magnolia Park area several days ago.

Betty Hagan was recently diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

Investigators said Hagan was last seen by family members at her residence in the 7100 block of Avenue N on July 11.

Police said Hagan is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Hagan’s whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division directly at 832-394-1865.