Brittany Leigh Burfield’s clothing found at man’s house during unrelated domestic violence arrest in Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON — The investigation into an unrelated domestic violence case has led to the discovery of clothing belonging to Brittany Leigh Burfield, the 32-year-old Sugar Land resident who disappeared after leaving her mother’s house more than three weeks ago.

Houston police arrested Alex Haggerty, 36, at his home Friday in the 3200 block of Drew Street near Nettleton Street.

He is charged with assault of a family member following an incident involving his girlfriend on May 9. Haggerty grabbed the woman by the neck and attempted to strangle the victim, according to court documents.

During the arrest, investigators found Burfield’s clothing inside the residence.

Homicide investigators emphasized Haggerty is not a suspect or person of interest in Burfield’s disappearance. However, court documents pertaining to the suspect’s bond note that Haggerty is “a suspect in a missing persons case.”

Haggerty is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond.