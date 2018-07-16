× Deputies release surveillance video of man seen driving car belonging to woman found dead in northwest Houston home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Homicide Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a possible suspect in the murder of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson.

Johnson was found dead inside her home in the 12500 block of Bent Pine Dr., Friday. after family members

According to investigators, Johnson’s family had not heard from her since Tuesday and became concerned when they were unable to contact her. Further investigation revealed that Johnson had been murdered and her 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser was missing.

On Saturday evening, investigators recovered the PT Cruiser from Willowbrook Mall, after a citizen reported the vehicle in the parking lot. Investigators reviewed the mall’s surveillance video and observed a man park the vehicle in the mall parking lot at approximately 11 a.m. The man leaves the vehicle and walks through the mall and exits the building on the opposite side.

The man is described as being 30 to 35 years of age and standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man is thin build and has short hair with tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Pamela Johnson, are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).