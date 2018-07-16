× Employee found by manager, after being shot to death inside Willowbrook Mall Mattress Firm

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death at her job in Willowbrook Mall Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 7592 block of West FM 1960 around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the Mattress Firm store manager found the 28-year-old employee dead in the back office.

Further investigation revealed that the woman suffered a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.