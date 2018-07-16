Is the ‘middle child’ becoming extinct? New study says millennials are to blame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study by The Cut magazine claims that the middle child in America is becoming extinct.

That's right! First polar bears and now this!

The article sources a government report claiming that last year women in their teens, 20s, and 30s had the fewest babies in 30 years.

Three decades ago, Gen X families were easily having 4 or 5 kids. Fast forward to today and the average millennial couple will have two kids tops.

So, if you celebrate National Middle Child Day on August 12, enjoy it while you can, because it may be taken off the calendar in the future.