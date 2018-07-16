Local families touched by tragic alcohol-related crashes warn others not to drink and drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The saying should be ingrained in your brain: drink, drive, go to jail.

However, the consequences of boozy driving can be far worse than spending the night in a drunk tank.

Houston has a DWI problem.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported a staggering 2,941 alcohol-related crashes in Harris County in 2016, an estimated 159 of which ended with fatalities.

DWI arrest are down thanks to Uber and Lyft, but people are still driving and getting behind the wheel.

Firefighter and father, Mark Rodriguez lost his daughter to a drunken driver in 2010.

Krysta Rodriguez and her boyfriend were driving home from work when they were hit by a drunken driver, killing Krysta instantly.

That tragedy in the Rodriguez's family changed their lives forever and led them to create Krysta's Karing Angels . The organization does DWI awareness and also assist families that have been affected by drunken drivers.

Krysta's Karing Angels acquires cars from drunken driving accidents to serve a grim reminder of what drinking and driving looks like. These vehicles tell not only Krysta's story, but the story of many other innocent individuals who were killed by drunken drivers.

Jamie Chapman is now living with the consequences of his poor choices.

Chapman was two months shy of his 21st birthday when he threw a party while his parents were out of town.

After a night of drinking and partying, he decided to drive back to his apartment instead of staying put.

His car slammed into a tree. He had no broken bones or internal injuries, however, his brain suffered severe brain trauma.

Before Jamie's accident he was in college, living on his own and independent.

Now, Jamie lives with his parents while his mom, Katrina Chapman, is his full-time caretaker. Jamie goes to multiple therapy sessions a week and has came very far over the last few years.

Jamie and his mom now help spread the word about the dangers of drinking and driving.