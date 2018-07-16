× Man shot during home invasion at apartment complex in southwest Houston

The Houston Police Department is investigating after an unknown number of suspects forced their way inside a man’s residence and shot him early Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Woodlake Oaks apartment complex located at 9550 Ella Lee Lane at Tangelwilde around 3:15 a.m.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects made their way through the front door of an apartment and shot the resident in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspects have not been apprehended at this time.