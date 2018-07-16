× METROLift bus driver shot during overnight shift in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a MetroLift Bus Driver was shot early Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at a gas station in the 2900 block of Quitman and the Eastex Freeway around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the gas station clerk heard a gunshot and went outside, where he was met by the bus driver, who said he had been shot.

The bus driver was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

His condition is unknown at this time.