Opponents of downtown Houston immigrant detention center protest outside building owner’s home

HOUSTON — Activists with the Free Los Ninos Coalition are making a house call.

The activists held a protest outside of the home of David Denenburg, who owns the building at 419 Emancipation Avenue, which could house one of the detention centers for immigrant minors detained at the border.

Southwest Keys has leased the property and the activists are demanding Denenburg and his parents cancel that deal.

They were unable to gain the attention of Denenburg, however, neighbors seemed interested in the debate. Many stood outside watching and recording video as the protest took place.

The Free Los Ninos Coalition hand delivered a letter to Denenburg's home in hopes of receiving a response.