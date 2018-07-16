Son stabbed with ice pick during drunken fight with father in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A local man is in the hospital and facing felony charges after drinks with his father turned into a violent dispute that left both men badly injured over the weekend in northeast Houston.

Jake Amaro, 36, was charged with felony assault after police responded to a stabbing call 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Vaughn Street.

Investigators said the suspect and his father Martin Amaro, 53, had been drinking throughout the day, and when nighttime came, the men got into an argument. The confrontation reportedly became physical when the son started punching his father in the face and chest. He is also accused of wrapping his hands around his father’s neck and choking him.

The older Amaro retaliated by grabbing an ice pick and cutting his son multiple times, police said.

The son was taken to the hospital with superficial stab wounds before police arrived. Officers found the suspect’s father with multiple bruises and lacerations to the face.