Suspected drunken driver runs away from fatal crash along North Loop, police say

HOUSTON — Local police arrested a suspected drunken driver moments after he tried to run away from a fatal vehicular crash Saturday morning in the northwest Houston area.

Oscar Pinto Mejia, 37, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators said Mejia was speeding in a blue Infinity G35 on the North Loop about 3:20 a.m. when he crashed into a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, causing the victim to be ejected from the vehicle. Mejia then jumped out of his car and tried to escape the scene on foot but was captured a short time later, according to police.

The victim, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was evaluated at the scene and DWI Task Force investigators determined he was under the influence of alcohol.