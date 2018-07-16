× HCSO: Teen arrested after stealing tire from car to fix a flat on another stolen car

HOUSTON— A teen is behind bars after he was caught stealing a tire to repair the flat on a stolen car.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a suspicious suspect call in the 17900 block of Shady Canyon Drive, Thursday.

According to deputies, they arrived to find two juveniles attempting to steal a tire off of a vehicle. While deputies detained one of the juveniles the other managed to run away but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle that sustained a flat tire was listed as stolen through Precinct 4.

Kelvon Jones, 17, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with evading arrest, theft, and trespass in a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $1,500.00.

The stolen tire and vehicle were recovered and returned to the owner.

It is unknown if the second juvenile will face any charges.