Toddler ejected, two others seriously injured in north Houston crash

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a major car crash that left a toddler and two others in the hospital Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., the Houston Police Department arrived at the 4300 block of Crosstimbers.

According to police, they arrived to find a man trapped inside a car with visible injuries to his face. Witnesses at the scene told police that a baby was ejected from the car, but police could not find a child at the scene. After further investigation police learned that the mother of the child got scared and ran to the grandmother’s house in the 7800 block of Hirsch to call for help.

The 2-year-old was located and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a head wound.

The Houston Fire Department was called out to help free the man from the wreckage. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

the details of the crash are still under investigation.