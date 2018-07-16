HPD: Dangerous suspect linked to mattress store murders, home invasion and METRO bus driver attack

HOUSTON — Local homicide investigators have confirmed a connection between three bodies found throughout the north Houston area, including two victims who were discovered inside different mattress stores and a woman found at her residence in Cypress.

Detectives identified a person of interest Monday, who may also be linked to a home invasion and the overnight assault of a METRO bus driver.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, is wanted by both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the suspect is driving a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate KPD 2805.

“This individual is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Acevedo said. “The sooner we can get him into custody, the sooner we can all breathe a little better.”

Although the police chief requests the public’s help with finding Rodriguez, he urged residents not to approach the suspect but to call 911 immediately.

Murderous crime spree across north Harris County

The latest victim was found at a Mattress One in the 4400 block of the North Freeway around 2:25 p.m. Monday. The identity of the second victim — a man — has yet to be released.

Houston police responded to a Mattress Firm in the 7500 block of W. FM 1960 about 7 p.m. Saturday after the store’s manager reported finding an employee shot to death in the back office. On Monday, medical examiners identified the victim as Allie Nicole Barrow, 28.

HCSO deputies discovered the first murder victim — a woman identified as Pamela Johnson — at her home Friday in the 12500 block of Bent Pine Drive. Investigators said Johnson’s family requested a welfare check because they hadn’t heard from the 62-year-old since July 10. Deputies said Johnson was murdered and her 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser was missing.

On Saturday, the victim’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall after being reported by a resident. Investigators reviewed the mall surveillance cameras, which showed a person of interest pulling up in the car and then abandoning it in the parking lot.

The police chief said it’s possible the suspect’s crime spree started with a home invasion in the 1200 block of Foxburo Drive in northwest Harris County on July 9.

Homicide detectives said Rodriguez stands at about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, short hair and tattoos on both forearms. He is currently bald, but police his natural hair color is black.

The police department and sheriff’s office are working together to apprehend the suspect.

“I believe our teams, we may wear different uniforms, but we have one unified mission and purpose,” Acevedo said.

Anyone with information regarding the murders or suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

If you’ve seen Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, age 46, DO NOT approach. Call 9-1-1 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 #hounews pic.twitter.com/CDJqxTa6Zf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018