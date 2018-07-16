× Vehicle crashes into electrical pole causing major power outage along Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON— Multiple businesses were left without power after a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole early Monday morning

The Houston Police Department responded to a crash on W. Sam Houston Parkway at South Street around 1 a.m.

According to police, a driver and three passengers were traveling along Sam Houston Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electrical pole made of wood. The pole was split in half upon impact, causing a major power outage in the area.

Centerpoint Energy is working to resolve the issue.