Houston to host NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2023

HOUSTON — The Harris County Houston Sports Authority was ecstatic Monday morning after the city was selected to host the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament in 2023.

“It’s a great day again for the city of Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner told the team over the phone.

NRG Park, which hosted the 2011 and 2016 Final Fours, was chosen as the site for upcoming collegiate basketball tournament. The decision by the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee was announced on Twitter at 2:30 p.m.

Other cities chosen as hosts were Phoenix in 2024, San Antonio in 2025 and Indianapolis in 2026.

The three finalists not chosen were North Texas, Detroit and Los Angeles. Los Angeles is the only city which has not previously hosted a Final Four.