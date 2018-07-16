× Woman shot in chest during robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the chest during a robbery in southwest Houston early Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call on Westpark at Gessner around 1 a.m.

According to police, they arrived at a gas station and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The woman told police that she was leaving an apartment complex when she was approached by several men and they tried to rob her.

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.