Dolls For All: Custom couture dolls that reflect on beauty, all ethnicities

HOUSTON --- Celebrate special moments in your life with Honea Rose --- a couture collectible doll brand.

Custom doll designer Dr. Kheli Willets shared with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe her passion for making custom, beautiful dolls that reflect on beauty and different cultures.

The Couture Custom doll collection is named after Honea Path, South Carolina, the place where her mother’s maternal line began when they were brought there from Barbados in the early 1800’s.

Honea Rose was created to diversify what is offered in designer dolls, celebrate and honor important moments and people in your life and ultimately be a reflection of beauty, inside and out.

